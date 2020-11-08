S. Korea Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, posting triple-digit growth for the fourth consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated tally to 27-thousand-799.Of the new cases detected throughout Tuesday, 113 are local transmissions while 33 are imported.The daily figure remained in triple digits for four straight days amid continued outbreaks of small clusters at high-risk facilities as well as various locations linked to daily life.The recent resurgence of the virus has led several cities to raise the social distancing guidelines from Level One to One-point-Five. Health authorities are likely to consider a similar move for the greater Seoul area as well in two to three weeks if the current pace of the spread continues.Of the 113 new local cases, 81 came from the greater metro area, including 39 in Seoul and 42 in Gyeonggi Province.The number of imported cases rose by four from the previous day to 33, the largest number of cases since July 29 when it marked 34.Two more related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 487. The fatality rate stands at one-point-75 percent.