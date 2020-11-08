Menu Content

Politics

Prosecutor General Tops Prospective Pres. Candidate Poll

Write: 2020-11-11 10:09:42Update: 2020-11-11 10:17:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has outranked Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Nak-yon and Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung in a popularity poll of South Korea's prospective presidential candidates.

According to a survey conducted by Hangil Research of one-thousand-22 eligible voters, 24-point-seven percent of respondents selected Yoon as their favorite presidential hopeful. 

Twenty-two-point-two percent named the DP head as their pick while 18-point-four percent picked the Gyeonggi governor. 

It marked the first time that Yoon has ranked number one in such a poll since being included among prospective candidates. 

The poll was commissioned by Kooki News and conducted for three days beginning last Saturday. It had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
