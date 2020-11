Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in marked International Memorial Day for UN Korean War Veterans on Wednesday with a promise to safeguard the pride and honor of veterans by ensuring South Korea’s peace and prosperity.Moon revealed the pledge on his social media as he paid homage to veterans who devoted themselves to South Korea’s freedom and peace and prayed for the souls of heroes who sacrificed their lives.He also conveyed words of condolence to family members of slain war veterans and to surviving veterans who sustained war wounds.South Korea is marking its first statutory UN veterans memorial day this year after a law to honor them was enacted earlier in March.