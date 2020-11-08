Japanese Media: S Korea's Spy Chief Proposes Adoption of New Joint Declaration

Photo : KBS News

Japan’s leading media reported that National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won proposed a new joint declaration between South Korea and Japan on advancing bilateral relations, similar to one issued back in 1998.Japanese media said Wednesday that Park made the proposal when he met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on Tuesday.The 1998 declaration that Park mentioned refers to one between then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi. That declaration included Japan’s apology for its colonial rule of Korea and the two leaders’ pledge to push forward bilateral ties in a future-oriented manner.Kyodo News said Suga apparently expressed reluctance toward Park’s proposal as he reiterated calls for Seoul to provide a way to make bilateral ties sound again in the face of contentious issues, including Japan’s wartime forced labor.The Mainichi Shimbun and Asahi Shimbun both quoted a Japanese government official as saying that Park’s proposal is unrealistic as it does not guarantee a solution to pending bilateral issues.