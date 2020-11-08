Biden: Nothing's Going to Stop Him from The White House

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made ripples Tuesday when he refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s election win in a press briefing. However, in his own press conference, Biden said nothing would stop his transition team from doing its work. In the meantime, the president-elect is scheduled to hold phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"It will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. All right? We're ready... "Refusing to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the transition into a second Trump term is going to be smooth.Pompeo on Tuesday held a press briefing as President Donald Trump still refuses to accept his defeat.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"The world is watching what's taking place here. We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected. There's a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who's in office on January 20, a minute after noon will also be successful."He added that the state department is prepared for any eventuality.The president-elect, on the other hand, said "nothing's going to stop" him from taking the Oval Office.[Sound bite: US President-elect Joe Biden](Reporter: Sir, what do you say to the Americans that are anxious over the fact that President Trump has yet to concede and what that might mean for the country?")"Well, I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly. The only thing that, how can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy. I think that I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that United States democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring."(Reporter: Have you tried to reach out at all to the president? And if he is watching right now, what would you say to him?)"Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you."Biden said his team is already beginning the transition process, and it's well under way.But with the federal General Services Administration not yet confirming Biden as president-elect, his transition team is not properly funded and he has yet to receive a classified intelligence briefing. This is a growing concern for South Korea and other U.S. allies who hope for seamless security cooperation with Washington.At the moment, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is in Washington, and held talks with Democratic Senators Chris Coons, Chris Murphy and other members of the U.S. Congress close to Biden.President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold telephone talks with Biden on Thursday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.