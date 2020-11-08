Biden Calls Trump's Refusal to Concede Election 'Embarrassment'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden called President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election an "embarrassment," warning that failing to do so would not help with Trump's legacy in office.At a press conference on Tuesday, Biden affirmed that the transition process would move forward regardless, noting Trump's refusal to concede will not affect his team’s planning and what it is able to do between now and January 20.According to political media outlet The Hill, several federal agencies have indicated that they will not begin working with Biden's transition team until the General Services Administration(GSA) has certified Biden as the president-elect.Regarding most of the Republicans declining to congratulate him on his victory, Biden said they have been put in a position of being "mildly intimidated" by the sitting president.The president-elect said the hope and expectation between now and his inauguration on January 20 is that the American people know and understand there has been a transition.