FM Kang Holds Talks with US Congress Members Close to President-elect Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who is visiting the United States this week, held talks with members of the U.S. Congress who are close to President-elect Joe Biden.At a meeting with South Korean media outlets on Tuesday, Kang said she spoke with Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Chris Murphy, where she stressed that the leaders of the two countries should have much interest in resuming U.S.-North Korean denuclearization talks.U.S. media outlets have named both Coons and Murphy as potential candidates for secretary of state under the Biden administration.Kang also met with U.S. think tank Brookings Institute President John Allen, who serves as a foreign policy adviser to Biden, where Allen vowed to deliver Seoul's position on the peace process and pending alliance issues to the president-elect.Diplomatic talks are reportedly under way for Biden and President Moon Jae-in to hold their first phone conversation this week.Kang, who earlier met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also held talks with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.