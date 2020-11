Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are making arrangements for President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to hold their first phone conversation.According to the presidential office on Wednesday, the two sides are fine-tuning details for the talks to take place on Thursday, which would come four days after Biden’s election victory was confirmed early Sunday.Topping the agenda will likely be efforts to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, pending alliance issues, strengthening the alliance by expanding two-way economic cooperation and countering climate change.Earlier, Moon congratulated Biden on Twitter, and expressed his support for the election outcome at a meeting with his aides.