Ceremony Held to Commemorate UN Korean War Veterans

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony was held in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan, to commemorate foreign service members who fought alongside the country during the Korean War.The event at the UN Memorial Cemetery began at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with a minute of silence amid a 21-gun salute in front of the flags of the 22 UN member nations that participated in the three-year conflict.In 2007, upon a proposal by a Canadian Korean War veteran, the "Turn Toward Busan" global campaign was launched to remember and honor the veterans by turning towards the city at 11:00 a.m. on November 11.Earlier this year, the South Korean government designated November 11 the statutory International Memorial Day for UN Korean War Veterans.At Wednesday's event, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun vowed to ensure that the sacrifices made by the veterans are left as a valuable legacy to their families and descendants.Chung also vowed to continue seeking dialogue with North Korea to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, which he said would be the best way to repay the veterans for their sacrifices and devotion.