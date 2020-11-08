Menu Content

Rival Candidates Declaring Bids for Mayoral By-elections

Write: 2020-11-11 15:44:58

Photo : YONHAP News

More ruling and opposition camp figures are declaring bids to run in the mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan next April.

With the elections just five months away, former head of Seoul's Songpa District Park Chun-hee, who is affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), formally declared her bid on Wednesday. She pledged to safeguard the pride of Seoul citizens and normalize daily life.

Competition is intensifying within the party to elect the most ideal candidate, with former lawmakers Lee Hye-hoon, Na Kyung-won and Kim Seon-dong rumored to be considering bids as well. 

Potential hopefuls include former Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon and People’s Party Chair Ahn Cheol-soo, though neither have mentioned an intent to run.

The ruling Democratic Party is facing its own crowded primary following its recent decision to nominate candidates. Leading the pack are lawmakers Woo Sang-ho, Park Ju-min and Park Yong-jin, as well as Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-sun.
