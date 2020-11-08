PM Chung May Have Hinted at Presidential Prospects

Photo : YONHAP News

Political pundits believe Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun may be considering a presidential bid after he referred to "the spirit of the times" as unity and pragmatism regarding Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election.In a news conference Tuesday marking 300 days as prime minister, Chung did not directly respond to speculations about his presidential prospects, saying he's focused on faithfully carrying out his current duties. He added that alleviating the public’s difficulties comes first and foremost.However, he went on to say that the American people chose Biden because they desired national unity and inclusion over division, confrontation and instability, calling them the spirit of the times.Chung himself has previously stressed the leadership values of pragmatism and unity, and some observers believe his emphasis on the spirit of the times is an indirect way of highlighting himself as a potential presidential hopeful.