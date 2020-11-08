US Think Tank Estimates N. Korea Possesses Up to 60 Nuclear Warheads

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank estimates that North Korea possesses as many as 60 nuclear warheads.In its Strategic Assessment 2020 report on Wednesday, the U.S. National Defense University's Institute for National Strategic Studies(INSS) said the North likely has 15 to 60 nuclear warheads.The report said the communist regime is estimated to have some 650 ballistic missiles that can threaten the safety of South Korea, Japan and cities in eastern China, and has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs) capable of striking the U.S.The INSS added that the North continues to pose conventional threats against the South and Japan, referring to an overwhelming number of its one-point-two million troops being dispatched along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The report said the North was threatening regional stability and international standards by selling weapons and military technologies to countries like Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Syria, and raising funds through counterfeiting and drug trafficking.