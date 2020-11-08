Pres. Office: S. Korea at G7 Summit in UK Good Sign for Expanded Inclusion

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Wednesday that South Korea's attendance in the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain next year will have a positive impact on Seoul's potential participation in an expanded G7, if such a meeting takes place.President Moon Jae-in spoke over the phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. The U.K. leader, who proposed the talks, invited Moon to the summit in Britain next year, presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok told reporters on WednesdayU.S. President Donald Trump has already invited Moon to this year's G7 summit, which has been postponed, during phone talks back in June. The U.S. and the U.K. are chair countries of the G7 for this and next year, respectively.The presidential office said the invitation to next year's meeting, which will likely focus on climate change, reflects the international community's awareness of Korea's green growth efforts, including President Moon's declaration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.