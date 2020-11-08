Investigators Secure Tax Records of Firm Run by Top Prosecutor's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have obtained tax records as part of an investigation into bribery allegations involving Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's wife.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Wednesday executed a search warrant at Seocho Tax Office in Seoul and secured tax records from a company called Covana Contents, whose CEO is Yoon's wife Kim Keon-hee.The company specializes in holding art exhibitions and Kim is accused of accepting bribes, disguised as sponsorships, from businesses. This is because the number of sponsoring firms for an art exhibition held in June last year jumped from four to 16 since Yoon was appointed prosecutor general.A liberal-leaning civic group filed a complaint against Yoon and Kim on bribery charges in September and the case was recently assigned to an anti-corruption unit.The prosecutors office said it will conduct a swift investigation to determine the facts in accordance with the law and principles, while maintaining political neutrality.The office also rejected claims that the probe was launched to exert pressure on the top prosecutor.