Seoul's Spy Chief Voices Optimism after Talks with Japanese PM

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s spy chief has expressed optimism about the prospect of Seoul hosting a three-way Northeast Asian summit this year after he talked with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.In a telephone interview with Yonhap News on Wednesday, National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won shared some of the outcomes of his four-day trip to Japan and meetings with Japanese officials, including Suga on Tuesday.Asked about the conversations he had with Suga regarding the trilateral summit with Japan and China, Park said "it will move in a good direction," but declined to offer more details. He said he will brief President Moon Jae-in about what was said during the meeting and added that it is up to the leaders to "decide."The NIS head confirmed Japanese media reports that he proposed to Suga a joint declaration with Moon on advancing bilateral relations that is similar to one announced in 1998 between then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.Japanese outlets said the proposal was met with negative reactions from Suga and other Tokyo officials, who have demanded Seoul take action in solving pending bilateral issues, such as Japan’s wartime forced labor.Park, however, dismissed skepticism citing “strong will” by the leaders of the two countries to resolve those issues and added that working-level contact between the two sides is taking place.The director said the atmosphere of his talks with Suga was good enough for the Japanese leader to burst into laughter three times.