Politics

Seoul Think Tank: People First Policy May Become New Governing Idea for N. Korea

Write: 2020-11-11 18:36:00Update: 2020-11-11 18:47:26

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean think tank says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may declare a “people first policy” as his top governing ideology early next year. 

Kim Won-sik and Lee Ki-dong, researchers at the Institute for National Security Strategy(INSS), shared their analysis in a joint report released on Wednesday. 

The report said, although both a people first policy and self-reliance first policy have emerged as major practical ideologies for North Korea under Kim’s leadership, the latter is difficult to draw sustainable public support due to the contradiction inherent in the North's simultaneous pursuit of nuclear weapons and economic development. 

North Korean residents are also feeling increasingly fatigued over self-rehabilitation policies, according to the report. 

Noting its flexibility and applicability, the researchers said the promotion of a people-centered ideology may be pursued during Kim’s New Year speech or the Eighth Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party slated for January.
