S. Korean Minister Sees Opportunities to Further Inter-Korean Ties amid US Power Transition

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young says the transition of power in the United States over the next several months can provide Seoul with an opportunity to “redesign” its long-term strategy regarding North Korea.He made the remark during a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday while addressing concerns that Seoul’s priority on North Korea may be put on the back burner once President-elect Joe Biden steps into office early next year.Expecting it will take six to seven months for the Biden administration to draft its Korean Peninsula-related policies, Lee said that period of time could be utilized to develop inter-Korean relations.He listed several possible areas of cooperation to be pursued with the North, including healthcare, quarantine and climate change as well as the community of life and safety as proposed by President Moon Jae-in.The minister said Seoul will send “active messages” to Pyongyang as the year-end or the beginning of next year may become a turning point for the Korean Peninsula, and vowed to make efforts to resume inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation.