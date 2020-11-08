'Seoul-Tokyo Relations Likely to Improve in Biden Era'

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean expert on foreign affairs says the election victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the next U.S. President will likely lead to the improvement of ties between Seoul and Tokyo.In a Seoul seminar hosted by the Korea-Japan Friendship Association on Wednesday, Jin Chang-soo, a senior researcher at the Sejong Institute, said there is a growing chance of the U.S. having an impact on helping thaw chilled South Korea-Japan relations. He forecast the Biden administration to follow the Obama administration's priority on three-way cooperation with South Korea and Japan.Jin called for cooperation between businesses in South Korea and Japan, citing deepening tension between Washington and Beijing and its ramification on them. He said Seoul and Tokyo also need to cooperate on North Korean issues and negotiations on joint defense cost for hosting U.S. forces.Regarding compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor, which is currently the most contentious issue between the two countries, the researcher argued that a “temporary suspension” of the situation can be engineered through promotion of working-level talks or other measures.