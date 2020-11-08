Biden Visits Korean War Memorial on US Veterans Day

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden visited a Korean War veterans' memorial on Wednesday as the United States observed Veterans Day.According to a pool report, Biden and his wife Jill Biden appeared at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning for a wreath-laying ceremony.The visit lasted 15 minutes, during which Biden laid wreaths of flowers at the memorial. He did not offer any remarks.But he tweeted that the U.S. honors the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States. He vowed to be a commander-in-chief who respects the sacrifice of veterans, understands their service and will never betray the values they fought so bravely to defend.President Donald Trump also paid tribute to the nation's fallen soldiers on a rainy day at a wreath-laying ceremony held in Arlington National Cemetery. He made no public remarks in his first official appearance since Election Day.