Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of South Korean lawmakers will visit Japan on Thursday to seek ways to improve relations between the two nations amid strained ties over trade and historical issues.The Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union said Rep. Kim Jin-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) will lead the seven-member delegation on a three-day trip.In the first such visit since Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office in September, the lawmakers will meet with their Japanese counterparts in the Japan-South Korea Parliamentarians' Union.The delegation is expected to seek ways to ease the lingering conflict over the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.The South Korean side is seeking to arrange a meeting with Suga as well.