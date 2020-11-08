Moon to Attend S. Korea-ASEAN Summit to Unveil New Southern Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to participate in a series of summits with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) from Thursday.Moon is scheduled to attend the South Korea-ASEAN Summit through a video-linked conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss Seoul's cooperation with member nations in the fight against COVID-19 and other issues.In particular, Moon plans to unveil his “New Southern Policy Plus Strategy,” an upgrade to the New Southern Policy initiative unveiled three years ago to deepen ties with Southeast Asia. The strategy consists of seven strategic directions including comprehensive cooperation in health and medicine.On Friday, Moon will hold a group summit with leaders of the five Mekong River nations - Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand - to discuss ways to foster ties among the nations.On Saturday, Moon will attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and East Asia Summit(EAS), which will be attended by ASEAN members plus South Korea, the U.S., China and Japan.On Sunday, Moon will sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP), which is set to become the world’s largest free trade agreement.