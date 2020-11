Photo : KBS News

Monthly online credit card spending in South Korea surpassed ten trillion won in September due to the spread of COVID-19.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, online and telemarketing credit card purchases came to ten-point-29 trillion won in the cited month, up 35-point-one percent from a year earlier.It marks the first time for the monthly figure to top the ten trillion won mark since December 2009, when the central bank began compiling related data.The on-year increase was also the largest since February 2017 when the figure reached 39-point-three percent.However, credit card purchases at department stores, large-scale retailers and duty-free shops fell slightly from a year earlier to seven-point-13 trillion won in September.