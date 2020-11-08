IAEA Calls N. Korea's Nuke Activities 'Cause for Serious Concern'

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has expressed worry over North Korea's continued nuclear activities, calling them a "cause for serious concern."IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that the continuation of the country's nuclear program is a clear violation of relevant Security Council resolutions and deeply regrettable.Grossi added that his agency is continuing its monitoring of North Korea from afar with open source information including satellite imagery. The IAEA chief then urged Pyongyang to comply with its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions.North Korea's UN Ambassador Kim Song reportedly denounced Grossi's remarks, saying that the annual IAEA report submitted to the General Assembly is "completely pervaded with guesswork and fabrication."According to Reuters, Kim said the IAEA is no more than a political tool of western countries and that North Korea will never have any business with the IAEA so long as it remains a marionette dancing to the tune of the hostile forces against his country.