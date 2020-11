Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden held their first phone conversation on Thursday morning.President Moon tweeted that he congratulated Biden on his presidential victory and that they reaffirmed their commitment to the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance as well as to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Moon added that he will work closely with the president-elect to meet global challenges including COVID-19 and climate change.The phone conversation came four days after Biden was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election.Moon earlier issued a statement expressing hope for a stronger alliance between the two nations and continued bilateral partnerships in efforts for denuclearization and regional peace.