Asahi: Plans Under Way for Japan Trip by S. Korean National Security Adviser

Write: 2020-11-12 10:13:09Update: 2020-11-12 15:08:32

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily says coordination is under way to arrange a visit to Japan next week for South Korea’s national security adviser. 

The Asahi Shimbun daily quoted a government official in Japan as saying that Seoul's presidential office is currently arranging a visit by National Security Adviser Suh Hoon. 

The paper said that Suh may present Seoul's proposals to resolve lingering conflict over the South Korean top court's ruling that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs for alleged forced labor during Japanese colonial rule. 

Suh's trip, if realized, comes as a delegation of South Korean lawmakers visits Japan on Thursday to seek ways to improve bilateral ties. South Korea’s spy chief also visited Tokyo this week and met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.  

The report said Suh's trip is likely to come around next Tuesday.
