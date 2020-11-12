Menu Content

Moon, Biden Agree to Closely Cooperate in Resolving N. Korea's Nuclear Issue

Write: 2020-11-12 11:45:05Update: 2020-11-12 14:18:00

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden agreed to closely cooperate in resolving North Korea's nuclear issue.

Seoul's presidential office said that during their first phone conversation on Thursday, Moon suggested they communicate closely on the development of the alliance, which has been the basis for peace and prosperity in the region, as well as on achieving denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Biden emphasized that South Korea is the linchpin for security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, adding the U.S. will maintain its defense commitments on the peninsula.

The president-elect also agreed to closely work with Seoul on the North Korea issue.

Moon and Biden discussed several other subjects, with Biden expressing hopes to expand cooperation in the areas of health care, security, economic recovery, climate change, democracy, regional peace and prosperity.

The two agreed to meet face-to-face soon after Biden's January 20 inauguration.
