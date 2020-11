Photo : YONHAP News

Wartime sexual slavery victim-turned-activist Lee Yong-soo has called on a Seoul court to swiftly make a ruling on a compensation suit that a group of victims filed against the Japanese government.Lee made the call on Wednesday during the last hearing of the suit’s trial held at the Seoul Central District Court.Urging the Japanese government to issue an apology over wartime slavery, Lee expressed regret that no headway has been made in the case.A group of 21 victims filed the suit against the Japanese government in December 2016, demanding Japan provide compensation and record in history its wartime crimes.The Japanese government has repeatedly refused to take part in the trial, returning the petitions sent by the Seoul court. A representative for the country was, again, a no-show at Wednesday's hearing.