Masks Mandatory in Public as of Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Starting from Friday, everyone must wear a mask in public. Health authorities announced the end to the grace period for revisions to the infectious disease prevention law on Thursday as well as the new guidelines. Anyone who is found not wearing a protective mask on public transportation or at locations frequented by many people will be fined up to 100-thousand won.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The one-month grace period for mandatory mask-wearing in public will end at midnight Thursday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that anyone not wearing a mask at 23 multi-use facilities as well as other crowded places can be fined up to 100-thousand won.This means that under Level One social distancing, wearing masks will be compulsory on public transportation, at street rallies, medical and nursing facilities and at religious institutes, as well as sites that fall under high-risk for infection, including call centers and logistics centers.Recommended types of masks are "Korea Filter" government-certified masks and surgical masks. Ineffective mesh or valve-type masks are not permitted.Businesses that fail to inform customers about mandatory mask use may face a penalty of up to one-point-five million won the first time, and up to three million won for the second offense.Children under the age of 14 and those with health conditions that experience breathing difficulties when wearing a mask will not be subjected to the fine.Other exceptions apply to brides and grooms and their parents at wedding ceremonies.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.