Poll: Rival Camps Neck in Neck in Approval Rating in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) are neck and neck in approval ratings in Seoul.According to the results of a Realmeter survey announced Thursday, the DP’s approval rating stood at 33-point-three percent in Seoul while the PPP's stood at 28-point-nine percent.Last week, the PPP topped the survey with a rating of 32-point-two percent followed by the DP with 30-point-six percent in the capital city, which is expected to be hotly contested in next April’s mayoral by-elections.The nation’s overall approval rating of the ruling camp stood at 33-point-three percent, down one-point-four percentage points from last week. The PPP’s rating slipped one-point-nine percentage points to 26-point-one percent.The poll was commissioned by TBS and conducted by Real Meter for three days from Monday on one-thousand-504 adults nationwide.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.