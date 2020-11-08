Menu Content

Poll: Rival Camps Neck in Neck in Approval Rating in Seoul

Write: 2020-11-12 15:10:21Update: 2020-11-12 15:31:02

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) are neck and neck in approval ratings in Seoul. 

According to the results of a Realmeter survey announced Thursday, the DP’s approval rating stood at 33-point-three percent in Seoul while the PPP's stood at 28-point-nine percent. 

Last week, the PPP topped the survey with a rating of 32-point-two percent followed by the DP with 30-point-six percent in the capital city, which is expected to be hotly contested in next April’s mayoral by-elections. 

The nation’s overall approval rating of the ruling camp stood at 33-point-three percent, down one-point-four percentage points from last week. The PPP’s rating slipped one-point-nine percentage points to 26-point-one percent. 

The poll was commissioned by TBS and conducted by Real Meter for three days from Monday on one-thousand-504 adults nationwide. 

The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
