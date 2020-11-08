Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Group of S. Korean Lawmakers Visiting Japan

Write: 2020-11-12 15:14:32Update: 2020-11-12 15:26:29

Group of S. Korean Lawmakers Visiting Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of seven lawmakers arrived in Japan on Thursday, becoming the first South Korean legislators to make such a visit since the launch of the Yoshihide Suga administration in September. 

The group comprises members of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union and is led by Rep. Kim Jin-pyo from the Democratic Party. 

Kim told reporters at Narita International Airport that the latest visit is aimed at creating the conditions and environment for President Moon Jae-in and Suga to meet and reach decisions on pending bilateral issues. 

Asked if he will meet with Suga before departing for home on Saturday, Kim did not elaborate, citing confidentiality issues. 

If such a meeting is to take place, it is most likely to happen on Friday and it would mark the first time that Suga met with a South Korean lawmaker since becoming prime minister. 
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >