Diplomatic sources in Beijing say that President Xi Jinping is expected to visit South Korea by the year's end, probably at the end of this month or in early or mid-December.During Xi's visit, topping the agenda would likely be restoring bilateral ties that have been estranged since the U.S. deployed its THAAD missile defense system in South Korea.Also on the table would be strengthening economic cooperation and the North Korean nuclear issue.Sources say Beijing is actually more eager than Seoul to fix the schedule for Xi's visit. The two countries previously agreed to arrange the visit as soon as possible once the COVID-19 situation stabilized.