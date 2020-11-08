S. Korea Seeks to Secure Enough COVID-19 Shots for 60% of Population

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean health authorities say they will exert all-out efforts to secure sufficient doses of coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 60 percent of the nation's entire population within this year.During a daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters, revealed the plan, under which the government will make advanced payments to phamaceutical companies developing the shots to ensure delivery when the vaccines are finally ready.[Sound bite: Kwon Joon-wook - deputy director, Central Quarantine Countermeasures HQ (Korean-English translation)]"We will secure and purchase as much of the vaccine as we can, even if we have to give up our advanced payment. I say to you that our efforts are going smoothly and well with the goal of securing enough supply for 60 percent of the total population."Payments to some pharmaceutical companies may not lead to the successful development of effective coronavirus shots.The aggressive procurement plan came in the wake of the recent announcement by Pfizer and its research partner BioNtech that their interim results suggest an effective COVID-19 vaccine is well under way.Kwon also cautioned that more time is needed until final results are out by the pharmaceutical collaboration.