Lawmakers of S. Korea, Japan Share Need to Cooperate to Move Bilateral Ties Forward

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of South Korea and Japan agreed on the need to work together to improve relations between the two neighboring countries.The South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union and its Japanese counterpart held a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, marking the first in-person talks between parliamentarians from the two countries since Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office in September.During the meeting, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Jin-pyo, who spearheads the seven-member South Korean group, expressed regret that conflicts over historical issues are spilling over to economic and security issues.The role of politicians, he said, is to change the way of thinking and create conditions and environments that can help the top leaders resolve pending issues.Fukushiro Nukaga, chairman of the Japan–Korea Parliamentarians Union, said mutual efforts to open a new era of Japan-Korea relations will be appreciated.Referring to the imminent signing of a mega regional trade deal involving Southeast Asian countries as well as South Korea, China, Japan and New Zealand, Nukaga said South Korea and Japan may lag behind other countries and lose the chance to exercise leadership if they fail to move bilateral ties ahead.