FM Kang Explains Moon's N. Korea Policies to Biden Aides

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says she briefed Joe Biden’s transition team on Seoul’s policies regarding the Korean Peninsula including its efforts to bring a formal end to the Korean War.Kang made the remark in a meeting with reporters upon arrival at Incheon International Airport on Thursday, after wrapping up a four-day trip to the U.S., where she contacted with several members of the Biden transition team, including Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Chris Murphy.The minister said the Biden aides she met have long supported the Korean Peninsula peace process and will likely play important roles in the incoming U.S. administration. She said she answered their questions about Seoul's policies and asked them to continue working for firmer development of the alliance.Kang said no plan has been confirmed yet regarding when President Moon Jae-in and Biden will meet. She said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea was not fixed yet either, but added Seoul and Beijing are continuing discussions to swiftly arrange a visit as soon as the COVID-19 situation is stabilized.