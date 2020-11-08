Menu Content

S. Korea, Japan Discuss Bilateral Issues via Vice Ministers' Talks

Write: 2020-11-12 19:19:50Update: 2020-11-12 19:32:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan have discussed a wide array of issues of mutual interest. 

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Choi Jong-kun held his first telephone talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba earlier in the day. 

The two assessed continued exchanges and dialogue between the two countries since President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga affirmed the mutual will to develop bilateral ties by telephone on September 24. 

The vice ministers also reached consensus on the need for close communication and dialogue between the governments of the two countries regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Korean Peninsula and Tokyo Olympics. 

Regarding the victims of Japan’s forced labor, Choi reaffirmed Seoul’s stance on court rulings while urging Tokyo to swiftly withdraw trade curbs on Seoul. Akiba relayed Tokyo’s stances on the matters.
