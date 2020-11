Photo : YONHAP News

The United States reported more than two-thousand COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic rages around the world.According to data from Johns Hopkins University, two-thousand-five deaths were reported on Wednesday alone in the U.S.It's the first time the daily fatality surpassed the two-thousand mark since May 6.The U.S. set a fresh record for daily new infections, reporting 143-thousand-231 cases on Tuesday. The daily figure remained above 100-thousand for the ninth consecutive day.The U.S. also set a record for hospitalizations on Tuesday, with about 65-thousand people hospitalized with complications from the virus.