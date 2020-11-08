Moon Unveils 'New Southern Policy Plus Strategy'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday attended a virtual summit with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) member states.Discussing cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, President Moon said South Korea has shared its successful quarantine experience with other countries and will continue to actively provide assistance to ASEAN nations.The president also unveiled his “New Southern Policy Plus Strategy,” an upgrade to the New Southern Policy initiative unveiled three years ago to deepen ties with Southeast Asia. The new strategy consists of seven strategic directions including comprehensive cooperation in health and medicine.President Moon also explained Seoul's push for peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as its efforts for quarantine and health cooperation among countries in Northeast Asia, calling for support from ASEAN in those efforts.On Friday, Moon will hold a group summit with leaders of the five Mekong River nations - Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand - to discuss ways to foster ties.