S. Korean Lawmakers to Meet with Japanese Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of South Korean lawmakers will pay a courtesy call to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday.Rep. Kim Jin-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party, who heads the seven-member delegation of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, will reportedly visit the prime minister's official residence on Friday afternoon.It will mark the first time for Suga to meet with South Korean legislators since he took office in September.Attention is drawn on whether the in-person meeting will discuss ways to resolve disputes between the two nations over Japan's wartime forced labor.The planned meeting comes a day after the South Korean lawmakers met with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo. During the meeting, Rep. Kim said the role of politicians is to change the way of thinking and create conditions and environments that can help the top leaders resolve pending issues.