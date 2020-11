Photo : YONHAP News

Hanjin Group, which owns South Korea's largest flag carrier Korean Air, is reportedly mulling over acquiring the debt-ridden Asiana Airlines.According to a source familiar with the aviation and financial industries on Thursday, Hanjin Group is in talks with the state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB), the main creditor of Asiana, to buy the country's second-largest flag carrier.The source reportedly said that the acquisition would be a solution to the problems of both carriers and that the monopoly issue wouldn't be a complication given it is a difficult time.KDB said in a press release that a deal with Hanjin is among various options under consideration but that nothing has been determined at this moment.A Hanjin Group official also said the news cannot be confirmed.