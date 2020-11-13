S. Korea Adds Nearly 200 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that new cases from throughout Thursday came to 191, raising the country's accumulated total to 28-thousand-133.Of the new cases, 162 were local infections while 29 were imported.The daily figure rose by almost 50 from the previous day, posting triple digits for the sixth consecutive day.The recent resurgence of the virus has already led four cities to raise social distancing guidelines from Level One to One-point-Five. Health authorities are reportedly considering a similar move for the greater Seoul area.Of the 162 local cases, 113 came from the greater metro area, including 74 in Seoul, 36 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon. It's the first time the daily figure for the capital area topped 100 since October 23.The number of severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients dropped by three to 50, while one more related death was reported, bringing the death toll to 488. The fatality rate stands at one-point-73 percent.