Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ended up in a scoreless draw with Egypt in a friendly football match on Thursday.The South Korean Olympic team played Egypt at Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital in a men's under-23 football friendly tournament.Team Korea played actively in the beginning but failed to score throughout the game. Veteran goalkeeper Song Bum-keun shone, making several stops.South Korea will face Brazil in Cairo in another friendly match at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Korean time.