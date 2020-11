Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has completed the deployment of the K-9 self-propelled howitzer about 20 years after it was first put into force in the country.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) made the announcement on Friday, calling the K-9 howitzer project a success achieved by close cooperation among the government, military, industry and academia from development to production.The 155-millimeter K-9 self-propelled gun was developed by Hanwha Defense, a South Korean defense firm, along with the state-funded Agency for Defense Development.One of the core weapons used by the South Korean Army, the howitzer was first deployed on the western border islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengyeong in 1999.The DAPA vowed to continue to improve the gun's capabilities, including remote or unmanned control functions.