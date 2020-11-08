Sankei: Japan Opposes Mention of AIIB in ASEAN Summit Statements

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo is reportedly against Beijing's efforts to adopt statements at summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) that mention the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB).According to the Sankei Shimbun Friday, China is aiming to have the AIIB mentioned in joint statements to be issued at the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Plus Three Summit on Saturday.The joint statement of the ASEAN Plus Three Summit held last November referred to the AIIB.The report said Japan has requested that the summit statements exclude mentions of initiatives led by any particular country, saying it’s inappropriate.The daily said the U.S. government shares Japan’s stance, adding that it appears the two nations are apparently seeking to keep China from expanding its political and economic influence in ASEAN.China, for its part, is said to be calling for no mention in ASEAN summit statements of words associated with a “free and open Indo-Pacific” which is a vision pursued by Washington and Tokyo.