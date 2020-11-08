Gov't: Uncertainties Remain Despite Improving Exports, Consumption and Investments

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says uncertainties remain surrounding Korea's real economy, even though some key economic indices are showing signs of improvement.The Finance Ministry made the assessment in its monthly economic evaluation report called the “Green Book” released on Friday.The ministry said exports are seeing continued recovery and the manufacturing sector, consumption and investment are improving. However, it was also quick to add that uncertainties remain due to COVID-19 amid limited recoveries in the service industry and employment.Even though exports in October slipped three-point-six percent on-year, the nation’s daily average exports climbed five-point-six percent during the same period, according to the report.The business survey index(BSI) for the manufacturing sector, which gauges corporate sentiment about the economy, grew from 68 in September to 79 in October.The nation’s consumer sentiment index, which contracted sharply due to COVID-19, jumped from 79-point-four in September to 91-point-six last month.