Pres. Moon Sends Congratulatory Message to 12 US Lawmakers on Re-election Win

Write: 2020-11-13 11:22:07Update: 2020-11-13 15:10:09

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has sent congratulatory messages to 12 senior U.S. lawmakers who were re-elected in congressional district elections held last Tuesday. 

The presidential office said Friday that in the message, Moon expressed gratitude for the U.S. legislators’ interest in and support of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.  

He also expressed hope that the lawmakers will continue to provide such support so that the alliance will continue to play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.  

The message was sent to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, among other top representatives.  

It was also sent to Rep. Gerry Connolly, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and Rep. Dan Sullivan, co-chair of the Congressional Study Group on Korea.
