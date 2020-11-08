PM Chung: COVID-19 Situation Sets Off Alarms, Distancing Could be Enhanced

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned that the nation's COVID-19 situation has set off alarm bells with the daily infection increase staying in the triple digits for the past six days.At a meeting with officials on Friday, Chung said the government may have to seriously consider raising the social distancing level nationwide from Level One, should the current trend continue.The prime minister's remarks come as Cheonan, Asan, Wonju and Suncheon, all outside the capital region, recently heightened distancing to Level One-point-Five. Gwangyang in South Jeolla Province followed suit later in the day.Chung then called for a more decisive approach towards quarantine based on the country's medical, epidemiological and testing capabilities.He also urged the public to abide by the nation's mandatory mask-wearing measures that took effect on Friday.