Panel Begins Review of Candidates to Head New Investigative Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

A panel to recommend the head of the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) convened on Friday to review ten candidates that were previously put forth by the members.The seven panel members, who began discussions at 10:00 a.m., are expected to set the standards on which they will base the review process, before eliminating candidates by examining their submitted documents regarding assets, military service and family.The rival political parties, having two members on the panel representing each side, are reportedly in a tug-of-war over how to proceed with the meeting and the standards to be used in the review.A majority of panel members, including the two recommended by the ruling Democratic Party(DP), are pushing to select two finalists by the day's end, as the ruling party plans to launch the CIO within the month.Panel members from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, are calling for additional review, including a closed-door interview, to sufficiently examine the candidates' ability to exercise neutrality and fairness.Two candidates with endorsements from six of the seven panel members will be recommended to President Moon Jae-in, after which Moon will appoint one candidate for a parliamentary confirmation hearing.