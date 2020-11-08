Rival Parties Give Mixed Reactions to Start of Review for New CIO Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties gave mixed reactions to the start of a review of candidates to head the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon on Friday urged the panel to swiftly select the two finalists, so that the launch of the agency, which has been delayed since July, can occur within this month.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon called for the review to be completed by the day's end, stressing that the public demands that the agency be up and running in November.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young, meanwhile, called for the appointment of a special auditor on the president, a post that has been left vacant for over three years, in line with the CIO's launch.Joo criticized the ruling side for only talking about the need to crack down on corruption within the prosecution, when in fact, the objective of the CIO is to prevent corruption among all high-ranking officials.