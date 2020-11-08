Moon Pledges $10 Mln to Providing COVID-19 Vaccines to Developing Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in pledged to contribute ten million dollars to providing COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries through a global financial mechanism that aims to ensure that all countries have swift, fair and equitable access.At the second summit with leaders of the five Southeast Asian nations that share the Mekong River held virtually on Friday, Moon promised to cooperate with the region to guarantee the vaccines' universal and fair access through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment(AMC).The South Korean president vowed to enhance cooperation with the Mekong countries to further provide quarantine supplies and help strengthen their health care capabilities.Moon also vowed to push ahead with initiatives aimed at protecting the ecosystem, managing water supplies and preventing natural disasters along the Mekong River, not only at the bilateral level, but in cooperation with international agencies.At Friday's meeting, the Mekong leaders endorsed Moon's proposal to upgrade cooperative relations to that of a strategic partnership.