S. Korea to Work in Collaboration with ASEAN, Mekong Nations for COVID-19 Vaccines

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, as well as South Korea, Japan and China are holding their annual meetings online amid the coronavirus pandemic. President Moon Jae-in during the virtual South Korea-ASEAN meeting, introduced the “New Southern Policy Plus Strategy”, under which Seoul and the members of the regional block work together for the fair and swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and leaders of ASEAN-member countries are holding a series of virtual meetings, and discussing how to combat the coronavirus pandemic.At the South Korea-ASEAN summit on Thursday, Moon renewed his commitment to the COVID-19 ASEAN response fund, and shared updates on his upgraded southern policy for the post-COVID-19 era.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Nov 12 / Korean-English translation)]"The impact of COVID-19 varies from country to country, and no country can let its guard down until treatments and vaccines are developed and distributed to all countries. However, with the cooperation between ASEAN and Korea, we'll be able to preemptively respond to the COVID-19 crisis and its entailing socioeconomic changes. The New Southern Policy Plus Strategy lays out fresh, feasible initiatives centered on seven key areas of cooperation, including comprehensive health care cooperation. With this strategy, we will be able to take the lead in the post-COVID-19 era and realize the vision of a people-centered community of peace and prosperity faster."Under the expanded policy, Seoul and ASEAN will work together for the fair and swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.Moon also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to the reserve of medical supplies by ASEAN, South Korea, Japan and China amid the pandemic.On Friday, Moon held an online summit with the leaders of ASEAN's five Mekong River nations - Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand - to discuss ways to foster ties.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Nov 13 / Korean-English translation)]"South Korea will work together with Mekong countries to provide quarantine products and boost health and medical capabilities. South Korea will provide ten million dollars to developing countries via the COVID-19 Vaccines Advance Market Commitment, and cooperate with Mekong countries to better ensure fair and universal access to vaccines."On Sunday, the South Korean president and the leaders from Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand as well as the ten ASEAN member countries are expected to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which is set to become the world’s largest free trade agreement.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.